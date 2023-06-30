Did You Know Rishi Kapoor Had No Choreographer For Main Shayar To Nahin Song In Bobby?

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s chemistry was well-appreciated in Raj Kapoor’s Bobby, which became the highest-grossing movie of 1973 by minting Rs 11 crore. The movie marked the debut of the actors who would prove to rule the blockbuster with their impeccable acting mettle. Rishi Kapoor’s chocolate boy looks and Dimple Kapadia’s charming personality won the hearts of the audience. Every song from the movie went on to become a hit. But did you know that one of the songs was choreographed by the debut actor himself?

Main Shayar To Nahin is one of the most hit songs of the film. The song was sung by Shailendra Singh and the music was given by the legendary musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal to the lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. The song featured Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor. Since there was no choreographer assigned, Rishi Kapoor performed in his style. This was disclosed by the actor in his autobiography titled, Khullam Khulla.

He revealed in his book that before his first song Main Shayar To Nahin, was about to be shot, he asked for his dance master from whom he could learn the steps. His father who also directed the movie asked him why he needed a dance master. He further instructed him to take the stage and start performing.