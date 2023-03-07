Allu Arjun and his better half Sneha Reddy celebrated a blissful 12 years of togetherness on Monday. The lovebirds, who remained tight-lipped about their relationship while dating, now do not miss an opportunity in dishing out some major couple goals. However, not many know that before making their hush-hush relationship official, Allu Arjun reportedly introduced Sneha to only two people and Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was one of them. According to a Pinkvilla report, it happened during a Telugu talk show called Sam Jam, which was hosted by Samantha, and Allu Arjun graced one of the episodes as a guest. After telling Samantha about his love life, Allu Arjun was puzzled and wondered why he shared the information with her.

Talking about the incident, the Pushpa actor claimed that it was “very random”. Pinkivilla quoted Allu Arjun as saying, “I don't know why did I share with you…it was very random.” But Samantha, who shares a close bond with the actor, exhibited her excitement that Allu Arjun chose to share the news with her. In case you are wondering, it was love at first sight for Allu Arjun in the case of Sneha. The two reportedly met through a mutual friend at a wedding in the United States, where they got into talking with each other after exchanging numbers. And even before they could realise it, the two were madly in love with each other.

Advertisement

The report claimed that earlier, Allu Arjun disclosed what he likes in Sneha. Revealing the same, the actor pointed out two qualities and said, “I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced.”

Earlier, Allu Arjun wished his wife on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. Showering his love for his “cutie,” the actor dropped a picture of the two together. Decked in their casual best, Allu Arjun and Sneha in the selfie, which presumably belongs to a vacation, can be seen sitting amidst nature. While sharing the adorable picture the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary Cutieee,” and ended with a handful of black heart emoticons.

Advertisement

Sneha, on the other hand, shared inside glimpses of their anniversary celebrations. From giving a sneak peek at Allu Arjun’s present for her to the cutest cake, Sneha dropped a couple of stories on her Instagram account. She also shared a family portrait, wherein her kids can be seen cutting their anniversary cake, while the couple stands behind them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which he will be reprising his role of Pushpa Raj. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Other than this, the actor will also be seen collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here