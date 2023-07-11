Didn't Want To Play Ajay Devgn's Mother, We're Same Age: Actress Madhoo Shah

It is no unknown fact that there exists a disparity in remuneration and star power between male and female actors in movies. Many actresses have come forward and talked about how they have had to settle for smaller numbers while their male co-stars have been paid much higher remuneration. There, however, exists yet another discriminatory factor in the film industry between male and female artists and that is the age factor.

Leading men continue to be the hero well into their 50s while actresses are typecast into motherly or elderly supporting roles as soon as they hit 40 or even when they get married in real life. This has happened for years and the latest actress who spoke against it is Madhoo Shah of Roja fame. Madhoo won over fans from all parts of the country with an electrifying performance in Mani Ratnam’s pan-India 1992 Tamil film Roja and also did other films like Yeshwant and Diljale. She made her Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn, which was a huge hit.

However, towards the end of the 90s, Madhoo disappeared from films. In a recent interview, Madhoo said that it was a conscious decision as she was tired of playing just the romantic interest of the larger-than-life hero, appearing in songs and dance numbers.