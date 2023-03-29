Marathi actor Digambar Naik has been in the entertainment industry for the last few decades. The actor started his journey with stage drama and has come a long way with his impeccable acting chops and sheer hard work over the years. At present, Digambar is active in television, theatre, film and OTT industry and continues to entertain the audience. Now the veteran actor is all set for his theatre show, Bai Wadayar Yaa which is said to happen on Wednesday, March 29 at Acharya Atre Natya Rangmandir in Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Digambar shared the show poster on Instagram which has left his fans excited. The drama show also has Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 fame Sonali Patil who will be seen in a prominent role in the show. The caption has been loosely translated from Marathi and reads: “By greeting the audience with humble respect… Come, we are waiting to see… (sic)"

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

The theatre play is touted to be a comedy-drama and has been produced by Uday Satam, Priya Patil, and Aba Dhole. It has been scripted and directed by Sanket Tandel.

Along with Digambar Naik and Sonali Patil, the theatrical play also features Bhushan Ghadi, Deepa Malkar, Bhavesh Titwalkar, and Ashwajit Sawantphule in pivotal roles. Fans who may miss today’s show should not dishearten themselves, as well as watch the play on April 14 at Damodar Theatre in Parel.

Earlier in a chat with ETimes, Digambar Naik talked about how he still manages to stay active in the industry at the age of 54 and stated that he has immense love and respect for work.

Advertisement

“I like to work always no matter what. I also prefer to stay dedicated to my commitments. Along with it, I know that I have gone through a lot in my initial days to reach this stage so I always make sure that I work and entertain people," he added.

On the work front, Sonali Patil is currently playing a pivotal role in the TV show Yog Yogeshwar Jay Shankar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here