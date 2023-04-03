Digital Rights Of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Sold; Know Price And Platform

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is enjoying a great phase in his career. He has delivered two back-to-back hits with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. The latter managed to become a hit despite the competition from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, with both films being released on Pongal, this January. Balayya will soon be seen in another big project, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Yet to receive a title, the movie is tentatively called NBK108.

Although a specific release date for the movie has not been announced yet, reports suggest that the makers are eyeing a Dussehra release. If it is true, the movie will lock horns with Ram Pothineni’s film with Boyapati Sreenu at the box office. The makers of NBK108 also unveiled a poster recently. Balayya is seen on the poster with a kaalimatha idol. This suggests that the movie will have a lot of action.

While other details regarding NBK108 are eagerly awaited, another interesting piece of news about the film has come to the fore. The OTT rights of the film have been sold at an extraordinary price. Reportedly, Amazon Prime has bought the digital rights for NBK108 for a sum of Rs 35 crore. This is a record deal for a Balayya film by a huge margin.

NBK108 will star Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela in pivotal roles. While Kajal will play the romantic lead opposite Balayya, Sree Leela will play the senior actor’s daughter. It has been reported earlier that the movie’s script revolves around the relationship between father and daughter and that Balayya will appear in a never seen avatar in the film.

Following the current trend in the industry of remixing old songs, a remixed version of an old song by Balayya is said to be included in NBK108. If reports are to be believed, the song Andala Ada Bomma from the 1999 film Samarasimha Reddy will be recreated for NBK108.

