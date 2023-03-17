Malayalam filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony, who gained popularity with his 2018 directorial venture Queen, is now collaborating with Nivin Pauly for his next film. Dijo recently shared the pictures from the Muhurat ceremony of his upcoming film.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Dijo Jose Antony wrote, “My third! With @nivinpaulyactor Produced by @iamlistinstephen @magicframes2011 Written by @sharismohammed @sudeepelamon @jakes_bejoy @sreejithsarang."

In the series of pictures, Nivin Pauly and Dijo Jose can be seen lighting the lamp and garlanding the camera. All the members of the crew opted for a casual look with denim and summer shirts. Other details of the movie are awaited.

Many users congratulated and wished luck for the venture. Many fans also congratulated both Dijo and Nivin Pauly for their collaboration.

Earlier Dijo Antony and Nivin Pauly have worked together in Queen and Jana Gana Mana.

Director Antony rose to fame with the success of his movie Jana Gana Mana. The courtroom drama featured Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles.

This drama explores the problems in India’s legal system and highlights important social issues. The director has tried to emphasise the issues like political brutality and prejudice against certain castes. The venture shows the intense anger and student demonstrations that follow the demise of a college lecturer. The film, Jana Gana Mana earned Rs 48 crore globally.

It seems 2023 is a lucky year for Nivin Pauly. This year the actor is quite busy with numerous projects. Nivin Pauly’s recent film, Thuramukham, is still playing in theatres. The actor has recently finished the first schedule of Haneef Adeni’s movie. The working title of Haneef Adeni’s movie is NP42.

Nivin’s other projects in the pipeline are Thaaram and Tamil movie Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

His latest movie, Thuramukham is directed by National award-winning cinematographer and director Rajeev Ravi. Rajeev Ravi is best known for his highly praised films Annayum Rasoolum and Kammatti Paadam. The historical drama is a play by KM Chidambaram. Nivin Pauly portrays the complex character of Mattanchery Moidu in the movie. The movie was released on March 10.

