Dil Dhadakne Do Turns 8: Fans Praise Shefali Shah's Performance, Recalls Iconic Cake Scene

With over two decades in the entertainment industry and (tailor-made) roles being written for her, Shefali Shah has brought to life several memorable characters on screen and has been instrumental in giving female characters a new dimension and definition. As Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ completes 8 years today, also considered as one of Shefali’s finest performances, we take a look at the incredible graph of the versatile actor who emerged as a force to reckon with!

Be it her talent and incredible vision as an actress, Shefali has always been known for her choice of scripts and unconventional roles. While she has always believed in quality over quantity, Shefali proved her mettle as an actor yet again by opting for a hatke yet a loveable role of Neelam Mehra in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Apart from Dil Dhadakne Do, the seasoned actor also won huge accolades for her performances in ‘Jalsa’, Human, Delhi Crime S2, Darlings, Doctor G and Ajeeb Daastaans to name a few which helped redefine her image. Ironically, the unconventional roles that she took up contributed to her re-entry into mainstream cinema making her one of the most noteworthy stars.