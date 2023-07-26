Dil Ka Kya Kasoor To Hiatus From Bollywood, Tracing The Journey Of Actor Prithvi

Do you remember actor Prithvi, who made his Bollywood debut alongside the late Divya Bharti in the hit movie Dil Ka Kya Kasoor? The charming pair of Prithvi and Divya Bharti won hearts with their on-screen chemistry. The film’s success catapulted Prithvi to overnight stardom, and he was flooded with offers from various films. However, despite his promising start, Prithvi’s Bollywood journey took an unexpected turn, leaving him confined to smaller roles and eventually disappearing from the limelight.

As per reports, Prithvi’s career took a downward spiral due to an unfavourable contract. In a candid media interaction, Prithvi revealed that he was trapped in a contract that proved to be a major setback for his career. This contractual obligation prevented him from taking up big films and left him with limited opportunities. He opened up about this in a conversation with the YouTube channel Jhakkas Bollywood in 2021, shedding light on the challenges he faced.

“I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract," said Prithvi.

Following the massive success of Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, both Prithvi and Divya Bharti received multiple film offers. But, their hands were tied due to the contractual obligations, preventing them from signing any new projects. Prithvi expressed his regret, as several potential blockbusters slipped through his fingers due to the contractual entanglement. Films like Darr and Deewana were among those he had to let go.

Despite the hurdles, Prithvi cherished the brief stardom he experienced, drawing parallels to legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Despite all these, the disappointment of missed opportunities lingered, knowing that those very films he couldn’t be a part of, turned into milestones for other actors.