Dileep Completes Shooting For Ratheesh Reghunandan’s Next Project

Actor Dileep has finished shooting for his 148th film in Kattappana under the Super Good Films production by RB. The movie, directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, is produced by Chaudhary and Rafi Mathira through Ifar Media. Alongside Dileep and actresses Neeta Pillai and Pranitha Subhash, the film features an extensive cast from both Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

The shooting commenced on January 28 at Kottayam CMS College, involving approximately 500 junior artists. The shoot wrapped up in locations including Erathupetta, Poonjar, Kanjirapalli, Koottikal, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, and Kattappana. This high-budget movie stands out for featuring fight sequences choreographed by four renowned South Indian fight masters: Rajasekaran, Stun Siva, Supreme Sundar, and Mafia Shashi.

Ratheesh Reghunandan is both the writer and director of the film. The cinematography is entrusted to Manoj Pillai, while the editing is overseen by Shyam Sashidharan. William Francis takes charge as the music composer, and Ganesh Marar serves as the sound designer.

Art director Manu Jagat has constructed an expansive set spanning two and a half acres of land close to Kattappana. This set was utilized for filming significant scenes during the second schedule, including sequences with a thousand junior artists. The filming on this set continued for a period of fifteen days.

Dileep’s 148th film commenced with a ceremonial pooja event on January 27. The occasion was graced by esteemed filmmaker Joshiy, actor Jiiva, and various other notable celebrities from the Mollywood film industry. This auspicious pooja function took place in Kochi, Kerala.