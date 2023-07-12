Dileep-starrer Voice of Sathyanathan’s New Release Date Unveiled; Read To Know

The highly-anticipated Malayalam comedy thriller, Voice of Sathyanathan, is all set to grace the silver screens on July 28. Earlier, the film was slated to be released on July 14. Film producer NM Badusha unveiled the release date via his social media. Written and directed by Raffi, the film stars Dileep and Veena Nandakumar in the lead roles. Actors including Joju George, Anupam Kher, Anusree, Siddique, Johny Antony, Makarand Deshpande, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramesh Pisharody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Dileep, renowned for his comic timing and versatile acting skills, is ready to captivate audiences once again. The voice of Sathyanathan’s music is composed by Ankit Menon. The cinematography of the film is handled by Jithin Stanislaus and Swaroop Philip. With the release of the film, the talented duo Raffi and Dileep are going to mark their reunion. So far, they have worked together in super hit films such as Thenkashipattanam, Pandipada, Chinatown, Punjabi House, and Ring Master.

The trailer and teaser of Voice of Sathyanathan were released earlier, and created quite a stir among the audience. The film is predicted to be a blockbuster at the box office. Backed by NM Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep, and Prijin JP under the banners of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions, the film has received the ‘U’ certificate from the censor board. Shot in captivating locations like Mumbai, Rajasthan and Kerala, the film’s team has been on a promotional spree across Kerala, Qatar, and UAE lately. Now, Dileep’s fans are eagerly awaiting its release.