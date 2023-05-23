Dilip Joshi Recalls Sharing A Room With Salman Khan During Hum Aapke Hain Koun; Says 'It Was Fun...'

Before gaining immense popularity as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Dilip Joshi was recognised for his role in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. During the filming of the movie, he had the opportunity to share the screen with his idol, Madhuri Dixit, and even shared a room with Salman Khan. On the set, he was treated as an equal alongside renowned actors such as Salman, Madhuri, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.

During an interview with Rajshri Productions, Dilip Joshi recalled the memorable moment when he first laid eyes on Madhuri Dixit in person. It happened while they were shooting for the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun and both actors were staying at the same hotel in Ooty. “I am a huge fan of Madhuri Ji, I was quite excited to work with her. On the first day of the shoot, I got ready before the call time. It was a fan moment when I saw her stepping down the stairs in the cricket costume and she crossed me. It was a surreal feeling to see her live," he shared.

Joshi was very happy when Sooraj Barjatya introduced him to Madhuri as a “renowned artist from the Gujarati industry." He also recalled how the filmmaker accommodated his schedule, allowing him to work on a TV show while some final work was pending for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. “It was so sweet of him to listen to me while shooting the film with such big artists. He asked his assistant to bring the script and my schedule. He saw it and asked me if I can give him my entire day and a few hours the next morning just for some close-up shots. He adjusted everything by going out of his way and without making any fuss. He has such a helpful nature."

Recounting his experience of sharing a room with Salman Khan, Joshi said, “During the film’s schedule in Filmistaan, I shared a room with Salman Khan. He never objected to me being in his room. He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. it was fun working with him."