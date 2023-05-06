Trends :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Diljit Dosanjh Apologises To Fans As His Film Jodi Faces Indefinite Delay

After facing initial hiccups, Diljit Dosanjh's Jodi has finally managed to break free of all obstacles and make its way to theatres to entertain the audience.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Diljit Dosanjh apologised to his fans in a lengthy note. (credits: Instagram/diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh recently faced a setback when the release of his highly anticipated film Jodi was postponed indefinitely. The film was expected to release on May 5th, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the release was pushed. This news undoubtedly disappointed Diljit Dosanjh’s fans, who were eagerly awaiting the movie’s release.

Diljit Dosanjh showed humility by expressing his regret and apologising to his fans. In a note, he acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the entire team and apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the delay. “Jodi. Film di sari team ne baut hardwork kita.. apna 100% dita sareya ne..(folded hands emoticon) Par kissey kaarn eh film aaj India ch release nhi ho rhi.. Jo jodi da intzaar kr rahe c ona ton maafi.. sareya nu pyar te satkaar. (The entire team of the film has done a lot of hardwork.. they have all given their 100% to the film. But due to some reason the film will not be releasing today in India. Those who were waiting for the film, please forgive me.. Love and light to everyone)," the note read.

Jodi is produced by Amberdeep Singh in collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, who also stars in the movie alongside Nimrat Khaira in the lead role. The film is a biopic based on the life of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur. The film Jodi aims to depict the inspiring story of the couple’s lives and their contribution to the music industry.

Why was Jodi delayed?

A few days prior to the scheduled release of Jodi, a local court in Ludhiana ordered a stay on the film’s release. The order was issued after Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa moved court alleging that Ludhiana-based Gurmail Kaur, the first wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, had given the rights to make the biopic to his father Gurdev Singh Randhawa through a written agreement signed on October 12, 2012. The plaintiff claimed that the makers of Jodi did not have the necessary permission or consent to make the biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila’s life. As a result of the court order, the release of the film was put on hold indefinitely.

Despite the initial setback caused by the court order, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Stories to provide an update on the situation. He informed his followers that all the issues surrounding the release of Jodi have been resolved, and the film is back on track and will be screened across India.

first published: May 06, 2023, 09:04 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 10:20 IST
