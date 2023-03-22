Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Kangana Ranaut's 'Pols Aagai Pols' Jibe; Shares Cryptic Note

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut attacked him. The Udta Punjab star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note about Punjab after Kangana warned him for ‘supporting’ Khalistanis amid Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “May my Punjab remain prosperous." He added a folded hands emoji to the statement. The singer has not directly reacted to Kangana’s posts yet.

On Tuesday evening, Kangana took to Twitter and Instagram Stories, targeting Diljit. Tagging the singer on Twitter, Kangana warned him against supporting Khalistanis, even as she told him “pols aa gayi pols". The phrase ‘pols aa gayi pols’ (police have arrived/ police are chasing us) has been viral on social media since March 18, when Punjab Police launched the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

“All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time)," her statement read.

For the unversed, Punjab Police is tracking down Amritpal Singh, who is continuously evading police for the fifth consecutive day. The state police arrested 154 people for disturbing ‘peace and harmony’ in Punjab. It is reported that the state government suspended mobile internet and SMS services in several parts of the state, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala and Mohali.

