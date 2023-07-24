Diljit Dosanjh Film on Jaswant Singh Khalra Undergoes MASSIVE Change Amid CBFC Controversy?

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal will soon be seen sharing the screen space together, in a film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film titled Ghallughara, has however been mired into controversies owing to its storyline and hence had a trouble getting CBFC clearance. Buzz is that, the film has undergone a title change and will also be premiering at TIFF before it’s release in India.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the central board of film certification raised various objections to certain portions of the film, and even suggested 21 changes, which includes removing few dialogues. The film has now been titled to Punjab 95. Protesting about these cuts, producer Ronnie Screwvala has even filed an appeal to the Bombay High Court.