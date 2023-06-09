Diljit Dosanjh Fuels Taylor Swift Dating Rumours With a Video Joking About His Alleged Meet With Her

Diljit Dosanjh was in for a surprise on Wednesday as he stumbled upon an unverified tweet which claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. Every since then, the internet has gone berserk with memes and speculations about the authenticity of it. The Punjabi pop-singer recently reacted to one of them.

Diljit took to his Instagram handle on Friday to repost a funny video of BBC Asian Network and Haroon Rashid. The host of the show Haroon can be heard speaking on the mic, “Did it happen? Did it not happen? Were they together? Were they not together? Let’s imagine for a moment. Diljit walked in. Taylor sat on the table(cuts to Hey, Hey Hey from Taylor Swift Shake It Off). She said Hi to Diljit. (Diljit ‘hello hello’ excerpt from one of his songs)." The host then continues on to narrate a fictionalized meeting between the two singing icons through segments from their respective songs. Diljit reacted to the same with “OMG (crying and laughing emoji and clapping emoji)".

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed at the Coachella in the US, shared a savage tweet in response to the unverified post that read: “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’." The tweet comes two days after it was reported that Taylor allegedly broke up with Matty Healy. The two reportedly parted ways after realising that they were “not really compatible with each other."

Responding to the tweet, Diljit wrote: “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There’s a thing called privacy)." Diljit’s response left his followers in splits. One user said, “Diljit wants Kylie Jenner." Another one commented, “Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift?? A ship I never knew existed… But I want it to sail."