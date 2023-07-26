Diljit Dosanjh Meets Sia: A Musical Collab On The Cards?

Diljit Dosanjh, a popular Punjabi singer, and actor, treated his fans with a delightful series of pictures of himself from inside a recording studio on his Instagram handle. The snaps also featured none other than the renowned Australian singer, Sia. In the pictures, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen greeting the Cheap Thrills singer, both hugging each other with beaming smiles. Apart from Sia, American record producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with singers such as Harry Styles and Paul McCartney, was also seen posing with the Punjabi singer in one of the pictures.

Talking about their outfit, Sia donned a stunning green dress, adorned with a colourful hair accessory, while Diljit Dosanjh looked stylish in a black and brown ensemble, complemented by a distinctive blue turban-like headgear.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the post, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his excitement and admiration for Sia’s “unstoppable energy and happy vibe" in the caption. He simply wrote, “Unstoppable vibe Sia."

While the purpose of their meeting remains undisclosed, fans couldn’t help but speculate about a potential musical collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, Sia, and Greg Kurstin in the future. It is not yet clear if the trio has collaborated on a new song.

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts and speculations. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “New remix to unstoppable or is it a new song? (Please be a new song)," while another commented, “Diljit Dosanjh is just everywhere with everybody. Diplo, Taylor Swift, A Boogie now Sia. Love to see it."

Advertisement

“Diljit Dosanjh bhaji Ghost album di date kadon announce karni? (Diljit Dosanjh brother when will you announce the date for Ghost album?)," an internet user wrote.

Advertisement

Sia also shared the same pictures jointly with Diljit Dosanjh on her Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared the first look of his upcoming movie Punjab 95 on his Instagram handle. “Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh (A Sikh prayer)! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab 95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra ji."