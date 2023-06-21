Diljit Dosanjh Picks Taylor Swift Over Katrina Kaif in Old Video; Fans Ask 'Did He Manifest It?'

Diljit Dosanjh was in for a surprise last week as he stumbled upon an unverified tweet which claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. However, this isn’t the first time that the Punjabi singer has been linked with Taylor Swift. Back during an episode of Koffee With Karan, when given the choice between Taylor Swift and Katrina Kaif for a date, Diljit chose Taylor Swift. He had said, “Taylor Swift thik rahegi, sir. Koi baat hee kar lenge, gaane waane.. (Taylor Swift would be a good fit, sir. We’ll have a conversation, talk about songs and whatnot)."

Advertisement

The actor-singer, who recently performed at the Coachella in the US, shared a savage tweet in response to the unverified post that read: “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’." The tweet comes two days after it was reported that Taylor allegedly broke up with Matty Healy. The two reportedly parted ways after realising that they were “not really compatible with each other."