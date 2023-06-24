Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mentioning Him At Luncheon For PM Modi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioning him at a luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a luncheon hosted by the US State Department and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday with PM Narendra Modi in attendance, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke of of India’s presence in their daily lives. He said, “Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga."

Shortly after the statement went viral on the internet, Diljit took to Twitter to share a video clip of Anthony Blinken’s speech. In the post, which included Indian and American flags, Diljit refrained from adding a caption. The video was shared on Friday night.