Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Thoughts Behind 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Coachella Oye' Line; Says 'Wasn’t just...'

Diljit Dosanjh achieved a new milestone as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. During his performance, he yelled, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye," to announce his arrival on stage, which quickly went viral on social media. The singer has now shared his thoughts on this memorable line, which became one of the highlights of his energetic performance.

Donning a black kurta, lungi, and a turban to match with sneakers, Diljit Dosanjh offered a prayer before entering the stage, receiving a loud cheer from the audience. During the performance, he said in Punjabi, “Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don’t understand my songs, catch the vibe."

In a recent interview with ABP, Diljit revealed that he had initially planned to say “Yo guys, you feel good," but a conversation with someone 10 days before the event made him realize the significance of his performance. The person told him that he would be the first to speak in Punjabi on the Coachella stage, which the singer had not considered before. “I did not think of that. I was thinking that an Indian artiste, a Punjabi artiste from India is going there so my performance has to be up to the mark," he said.

Advertisement

“The line ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ wasn’t just my feeling. That is why it connected with everyone because that didn’t just come out of me. The person who told me, it was their feeling and they thought that this isn’t just you, it’s all of us," he added.

During the interaction, he also mentioned that although his performance was scheduled to begin at 6:50 pm, there was a minor delay caused by a foreigner who accidentally pulled out the cable of the keyboard just moments before he was about to take the stage.

“Someone had pulled out our keyboard’s cable accidentally. It was supposed to start at 6:50 but didn’t. The stage was empty. I was looking at the time, and I was losing time because the performance had to end at 7:30 and you can’t even extend it even by a minute because the sound would get disconnected. I was too worried then. I thought that one who has brought me here, he is only playing these tricks then I just let it happen on its own." he shared in Punjabi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here