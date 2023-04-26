Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Haters for Saying He Asked Girl to 'Take Down' Indian Flag at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh, who became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, has hit back at trolls for spreading “fake news" and “negativity" against him. His reaction comes shortly after some Twitter handles alleged that Diljit apparently asked a girl to “take down" the Indian flag while he was interacting with the crowd during his Coachella performance.

Sharing a video of Diljit’s interaction with the Coachella crowd, a Twitter user alleged, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said ‘Don’t spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?'"

Now, Diljit has responded to the claims, which he has dubbed as “fake". He tweeted in Punjabi, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS and NEGATIVITY. Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY 👏🏽 ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said that this is my country’s flag, which she got it here. This means she brought my performance to my country. If you don’t understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That’s why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys. Please Google This Also.)"

Supporting Diljit, a netizen shared a photo of fans holding the Tricolour at the singer’s concert and tweeted, “From some who was actually AT THE CONCERT. With TIRANGA! Not once did we feel intimidated by the crowd, nor by Diljit. It was super welcoming and he definitely meant “for my country." These people can never divide us! We are one. Can we stop the nonsense now?"

On the film front, Diljit will next be seen in the Punjabi movie Jodi which is releasing on May 5 2023. Later this year, he will shoot for the comedy, The Crew, with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

