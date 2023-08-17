Diljit Dosanjh's Daily Chores Includes 'Loondri', We Are Not Joking

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh known for his acting and singing prowess consistently captures the limelight with his musical feats. Beyond his melodic performances, he often entertains his audience by showcasing his culinary finesse through captivating kitchen chronicles. This Thursday, Diljit’s admirers were treated to an unguarded peek into his everyday world. Despite his celebrity status, he doesn’t shy away from revealing that one of his routine tasks includes doing laundry.

Diljit shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The initial image captures him standing in front of a laundromat—a self-service facility for washing and drying clothes. In the pictures, he exudes a stylish vibe, sporting a white sweatshirt adorned with a black print. His attire is complemented by grey and white pants as well as brown shoes. Adding a touch of flair, he dons a blue bucket cap.

In subsequent pictures, he’s depicted wandering the streets of an unfamiliar location. Here, he opts for a black hoodie, paired with a black bucket cap, maroon lowers, and brown shoes. He captioned the pictures as, “Daily Chores [ LOONDRI ]." Take a look:

Having already teamed up with notable artists like Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for Chauffer, Anne Marie for Peaches, and Diamond Platnumz for Jugni, the Punjabi singer’s collaborative prowess is undeniable. Now, the anticipation among Diljit Dosanjh’s fan base has surged to an all-time high. A few days ago, he shared a post showcasing American Rapper Saweetie in the process of recording a song, intensifying the speculation and enthusiasm surrounding this possible collaboration.

Diljit Dosanjh kept things mysterious about his new music project. He didn’t give any details in the caption, only using two flower emojis. In the first picture, Saweetie is seen holding a cell phone to read the lyrics while recording the secret song. She’s focused, with a microphone in front of her and wearing headphones. Saweetie’s distinct white hair stands out, and she’s dressed in an oversized dice-patterned grey sweatshirt and white pants.