Dimple Hayathi Looks Ravishing In Black And White Striped Shirt, See Pics

Dimple Hayathi, the Telugu actress, never fails to impress her fans with her extraordinary dancing abilities and impeccable sense of style. She consistently finds ways to grab the spotlight and her recent unconventional photoshoot certainly lived up to expectations.

Dimple is popular for igniting the internet with her stunning looks and is widely recognised as a showstopper in the entertainment world. In her latest photoshoot, she effortlessly illuminated the room with her sophisticated and elegant attire. Her impeccable sense of style was on display as she wore a black and white unbuttoned striped shirt paired with chic white trousers. To add a touch of glitz, she ornamented herself with a stunning necklace adorned with crystals. The ensemble was completed with matching stilettos and bold finger rings, exuding confidence in every detail. Her overall appearance was flawless and left everyone in awe.

Advertisement

Dimple Hayathi primarily works in the Telugu film industry and gained fame with her sensational item number, Jarra Jarra in Varun Tej’s 2019 movie Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Her performance alongside Ravi Teja was sizzling, as she showcased killer dance moves and a captivating screen presence, leaving the audience in awe and the temperatures soaring.