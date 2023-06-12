Dimple Kapadia Reveals She Quit Working; 'Daughters Said Keep Your Vanity At Home And Go To Work'

Dimple Kapadia, known for her confident demeanour on and off-screen, admits to battling self-doubt and a lack of confidence. However, she believes that these struggles have actually been instrumental in her success.

She says, during a chat with Hindustan Times, “The fear factor and not being confident has played such a significant role in my life that had I not jumped off (from a decided path). I don’t think I would have ever reached anywhere."

She gives an example of a recent incident where she tried everything, including legal help, to remove herself from the web show “Saas, Bahu and Flamingo," despite receiving praise for her performance. “When the show was offered to me, there was a hit and a miss. It was offered and then I was told that somebody else is doing it. But I was very keen on being a part of it despite all the fears. However, after I came on board, for at least three months before the shoot began, I was trying hard to get out of it," she says, adding, “Two days before the shoot, I tried to see if I could whip up some sympathy from somewhere. I even asked to call up the lawyer and find out. Every trick I tried, I failed miserably and I’m glad I failed."

The veteran actress reveals that she had no intention of returning to work at all. However, her daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna, played a crucial role in motivating her. She shared that she simply wanted be at home because it’s overwhelming. “I would just be sitting in the house because, yes, it’s crippling. But my children have been very instrumental in kicking and telling me that I have to go out there and work. They’ve been really pushing me and it has helped. Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?" and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work’. That was it, it was as blunt as that."