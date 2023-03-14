Home » Movies » Dino Morea to Play an Anti-hero in Malayalam Film Bandra

Dino Morea to Play an Anti-hero in Malayalam Film Bandra

Dino Morea will be co-starring with actors Dileep and Tamannah Bhatia in the Malayalam film Bandra.

March 14, 2023

Dino Morea says it is challenging as it is exhilarating to play the anti-hero.
Dino Morea is all set to step into the shoes of an anti-hero in the larger-than-life drama Bandra. Also starring Dileep and Tamannah Bhatia, the Malayalam film takes audiences through a well-scripted tragic love story that’s guaranteed to leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

Interestingly, Dino Morea, with his inherent charm and good looks, has always been a bad boy we love to hate and his last stint in a grey space was extremely well received as he won ample praise for his performance in the series ‘The Empire’.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the actor is rumoured to play the antagonist, a slick and ruthless businessman who stops at nothing to get what he wants.

Talking about his role in Bandra, Dino Morea says, “It’s as challenging as it is exhilarating to play the anti-hero, so a lot of excitement around this one. I play a very vicious and dark character that gave me a lot to work with in terms of performance and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it."

Next on Dino’s plate is the Telugu film ‘Agent’ and a Hindi film with Mudassar Aziz.

