Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Meets Rekha, Calls Her 'India’s Most Iconic Woman', See Pic

The luxury fashion house, Dior is all set to unveil its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, on March 30. This highly anticipated event is currently the buzz of the town and will see many A-listers from around the globe at the show which will be held at the Gateway of India. Ahead of the extravagant show, Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, met “iconic woman” Rekha and shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle.

In the picture, Maria Grazia and Rekha were seen posing together. While the veteran actress Rekha looked mesmerizing in an ethereal white saree, Maria was seen in a black and white outfit. Rekha paired her white saree with a full sleeves-matching blouse and sheer details. For accessories, the OG beauty icon chose statement gold earrings, a golden bangle and a potli bag to add a dash of sophistication. She captioned the picture, “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and an incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour. Photo Courtesy- Thomas Chéné”

Check out the photo here:

The event will showcase the latest women’s clothing that will pay homage to the rich culture and heritage of India. The official account handle of Dior posted the same photo on Twitter with a caption that read, “Reflecting the House's regard for Indian culture, celebrated actress Rekha appears with Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of the highly-anticipated Dior Fall 23 show https://on.dior.com/fall-2023, live from the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday, March 30 at 8.30 pm IST.”

Here’s the post:

Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Cara Delevingne, Simone Ashley and Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams are some of the names out of many who have been invited to the couture show. Earlier, the Thai series KinnPorsche fame Mile and Apo arrived in Mumbai to be a part of the Dior show.

