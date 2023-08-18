Dipika Chikhlia All Set For Grand TV Comeback After 33 Years With This Serial

Remember the actress, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 serial Ramayan? The actress is all set to make a comeback on the small screen once again after 33 years. She has played many roles in her career but it was the role of Goddess Sita that catapulted her to fame and led to many people worshipping her as well. Her role won the hearts of the millions and now the actress is gearing up to impress her fans all over again.

Notably, many people used to bow down and touch her feet whenever they saw her. Now she is grabbing the limelight for her upcoming venture on the small screen. As per reports, Dipika Chikhlia will be seen in a very important role and will be portraying a powerful character in the upcoming TV serial titled Dhartiputra Nandini.

The actress shared a trailer of the show on Instagram and she can be seen in a whole new avatar. The caption reads, “Hamari Nandini mein hain aur bhi kayi gunn! Miliye usse ek naye show - Dhartiputra Nandini mein, 21st August se, Somvaar - Shukravaar raat 8:30 baje, Nazara TV par. DD Free Dish channel no.5 par uplabdh. (Our Nandini has many other talents as well. Meet her in the new show, Dhartiputra Nandini on August 21. Watch it from Monday to Friday at 8:30 on Nazara TV. The show is also available on DD Free Dish channel no 5)."