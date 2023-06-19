Dipika Chikhlia Greets Fans As Sita Amid Adipurush Controversy; Users Say 'No One Can Replace You'

As Adipurush continues to create ripples at the box office quite contrary to the criticism it has received, Dipika Chikhlia who played Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, surprised her fans with a reel of herself dressed as Sita. The actress still continues to heap love even now owing to her portrayal.

On Monday, Dipika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip that was basically a montage of videos and pictures of herself clad in Saffron saree, praying in front of the idol and caressing the Tulsi leaves. She wrote in the caption, “This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played … Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more."

Her fans who have always envisioned her as the real Maa Sita couldn’t control their emotions in the comment section. An overwhelmed netizen wrote,"Ma’am aapki ye ek reel poori Adipurush film par bhari padegi". Another one commented, “You are amazing my Sita maiyya! Always!!" Someone else said, “600 crore times better than anyone!" A fan also stated, “A true Sita Maa’s face for all of us Indians!"