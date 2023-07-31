Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
'Dipika Kakar Lost Her Individuality After Marrying Shoaib Ibrahim': Falaq Naaz

Falaq and Dipika worked together on Sasural Simar Ka.
Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 12:32 IST

Delhi, India

Falaq Naaz said that Dipika Kakar did not call her after the former's brother Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma.

Falaq Naaz, who grabbed headlines in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been making revelations about her personal life since her exit from the show. One aspect of her personal life has been her close friendship and fall out with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Dipika Kakar. Falaq and Dipika were known to be very close and almost inseparable while working on the show together. However, their bond reportedly faded away with time, particularly after Dipika’s marriage to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018.

Naaz claimed in her interview with TellyChakkar that after marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika lost her individuality. The Bigg Boss OTT competitor added that when she questioned Dipika about her happiness after losing her identity, Dipika responded by saying that she did not have any problems. “If she is happy, then I am happy," Naaz continued.

According to Naaz, another issue that made them drift apart was when Dipika did not call her after Naaz’s brother Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma. Naaz said that although she knew Dipika had changed after marriage, she still expected her to call during the trying time as they were once close. She said she was hurt when Dipika did not call.

    • “Deepika has always been a part of my prayer, but not of life. I am such a person that if I am so close to someone, I will definitely call them at least once and ask about their well-being. When you are attached to someone to such an extent, you cannot afford to ignore them. I do not know why Dipika did not have the time to talk to me even once," Falaq Naaz added.

    Naaz shared that there were no arguments or disputes that caused the deterioration of her relationship with Kakar over time. She claimed to be aware of the obligations associated with marriage and parenthood but questioned how someone could not find time to speak or message each other at least once.

    first published: July 31, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 12:32 IST
