Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She achieved fame after appearing in the TV serial, Sasural Simar Ka. Her journey towards stardom was not an easy one. From starting as an air hostess to pursuing her passion for acting, Dipika’s journey has been a rollercoaster ride. Along the way, she has also faced the pain of a broken marriage. Then she found love again. Now, she is preparing to embrace motherhood. Let’s take a look at Dipika’s story, which is an inspiration for those who believe in embracing life’s imperfections and turning them into strengths.

Before entering the TV world, she was an air hostess. Not many people know this. After completing her studies, Dipika worked with the airline Jet Airways for about 3 years. She quit her job as an air hostess to try out her luck in acting.

Dipika started her career in the year 2010 with the serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. In this serial, she played the character of Lakshmi. From her very first serial, she managed to win the hearts of the audience.

While working as an air hostess, she grew close to pilot Raunak Samson. Both got married in 2011. Dipika’s marriage with Raunak lasted only for some 4 years. Then they got divorced. The real reason behind their divorce has not been revealed even today, but it is said that due to compatibility issues, Dipika separated from Raunak.

She met Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Some people believe that while doing the show, Dipika got close to co-actor Shoaib, which affected her marriage with Raunak. That was apparently why they got divorced. Dipika has denied these as rumours.

Dipika reprimanded trolls and once said that they don’t know what she has faced in her marriage. She added that only she knows why her first marriage broke.

At present, Dipika is very happy with Shoaib. Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018.

The duo are soon going to welcome their first child. A year ago, Dipika faced a miscarriage, about which she spoke on her YouTube channel. Currently, she is fine and regularly updates her fans about her pregnancy.

