Director-actor SJ Suryah Returns To Films After 8 Years Amid High Expectations

SJ Suryah, celebrated for his remarkable films like Vaalee, Spyder, and Mersal, has carved a niche for himself in the Tamil industry. After an eight-year hiatus, he makes a highly anticipated comeback as both director and actor.

Vaalee, a psychological romantic thriller starring Ajith Kumar, stands out as one of his finest works, revolutionizing his storytelling and directorial approach.

Fans can now catch SJ Suryah in the theatres with Bommai, set to release on June 16. Directed by Radhamohan, the film teases viewers with intriguing sneak peeks, showcasing SJ Suryah’s exceptional performance.

In a single continuous shot, Suryah captivates the audience for three minutes, elevating the anticipation surrounding the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the lead female role, marking her second collaboration with Suryah after Monster.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 25 minutes, Bommai boasts the musical brilliance of Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose compositions are expected to enhance the film’s atmosphere. The censor board has granted the film a U/A certification.

SJ Suryah’s versatility shines through as he effortlessly transitions between hero and villain roles in the Tollywood film industry.

Before his extended break, Suryah was set to direct a movie starring Asin and Simbu, with even photo shoots completed. Unfortunately, the project had to be shelved midway.