Film director Aneesh Anwar has emerged as one of the most prolific filmmakers in the world of cinema. He has proved his directorial prowess with films, including Zachariayude Garbhinikal, Basheerinte Premalekhanam, Kumbasaram and My Great Grandfather, among others. Now, the multi-faceted filmmaker has donned the director’s cap again for his upcoming film Rasta On The Way. According to a report by the Malayalam news portal Mathrubhumi.com, the first scheduled shoot of the Aneesh Anwar directorial has been wrapped up in Oman.

Rasta On The Way is produced by Linu Srinivas and bankrolled under the banners of Alu Entertainments. The upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast of actors including Omani stars as well. Actors Sarjano Khalid, Ravi, Anagha Narayanan, Aaradhya A, Sudheesh and Irshad Ali will be essaying pivotal roles in the film. Apart from them, Omani actors Khamis Al Rawahi and Shamma Saeed Al Barki have also been roped in to play important parts.

Rasta On The Way has paved the path for Malayalam expatriates, film technicians and Omani actors to work together for the first time. Vishnu Narayan has been assigned as the principal cinematographer and music composer Vishnu Mohan Sitara will score the soundtrack for the film. Singers Suraj Santhosh, Vineeth Srinivasan and Alphonse will lend their voice in the yet-to-be-released Aneesh Anwar directorial.

According to Mathrubhumi.com, Rasta On The Way has wrapped up its first segment shoot in the pristine locations of Oman’s Bidiya and Muscat. The second schedule will commence in the coastal areas of Kerala’s Kochi. The portal further reports that Rasta On The Way will be released both in Malayalam and Arabic languages.

Earlier, Aneesh Anwar shared a BTS video on Instagram demonstrating the making of Rasta On The Way. “MY NEXT. Need your support," captioned the filmmaker. The video offered glimpses of the film’s muhurat puja, accompanied by Aneesh in full action mode, aiding the cast and crew members in the shooting process amid sandy terrains and duststorms. Although further details of the film are awaited, it is expected that the makers would be announcing the release date soon.

