Director Atlee's Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral, Take A Look

Shah Rukh Khan starrer upcoming action thriller film Jawan has been making headlines since the movie was announced. The makers recently dropped the teaser mentioning it as ‘prevue’ for the film on July 10, and along with the actor, director Atlee has been showered with praise. With the recent release of the teaser for Jawan, an old photo of Atlee is also going viral along with it.

Atlee’s throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan, dating back to 2013, has resurfaced on the internet, capturing everyone’s attention. Initially dismissed by a troll as a photoshopped image, the picture has gained significance as Atlee went on to direct Shah Rukh Khan in one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The photo, which has become a trending topic on social media, shows Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan together in 2013. Back then, many congratulated Atlee, while others questioned the authenticity of the image, speculating that it might be manipulated. Fast forward ten years, Atlee has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming pan-India film, proving that the old photo was indeed genuine.

Advertisement

="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fatlee.kumar%2Fposts%2F1340240490117187%3A1340240490117187&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="478" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share">>

Atlee’s journey as a director has seen remarkable growth, culminating in his collaboration with one of the biggest superstars in the country. Recently, Atlee posted a collage featuring the ten-year-old photo alongside a glimpse of his upcoming film. He included a comment from a user who previously dismissed the photo as “Photoshopped," labelling it as the “10-Year Challenge." The photo was reshared by one of his fans.