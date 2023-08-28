Director Cibi Chakravarthi And Actor Nani To Collaborate For A Bilingual Film: Reports

Up-and-coming director Cibi Chakravarthi is reportedly set to work with actor Nani in a bilingual film. The reports say that the official announcement for the film is going to be made soon as the film’s pre-production is almost ending.

The bilingual project will be in Tamil and Telugu. According to reports, the shooting is set to start next year. The final script for the film has been submitted to actor Nani by the director, the reports added.

Cibi Chakravarthi began his directorial journey with the film Don, which was released on May 13, 2022. The story of the film is about an engineer who is trying to prove himself to his father and also trying to find passion in his life. It was produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The cast of the film included Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Soori and the debutant actress Sivaangi Krishnakumar in the main roles. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was a big hit, grossing more than Rs 100 crore, according to reports. Cibi Chakravarthi has also worked as an assistant director for Atlee.