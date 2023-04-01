Director Johny Antony Says No One Can Replace Cast of His 2003 Film CID Moosa

CID Moosa, a 2003 Malayalam action-comedy film, directed by Johny Antony was one of the biggest hits at the box office. It has been 20 years since the release of the film, and audiences still remember it for its humorous storyline. In a recent interview with a portal, Johny was asked an interesting question regarding this film. He was asked which role he would have taken if given a chance to act in CID Moosa. Johny replied that there are no substitutes to the actors who have enacted the roles in the film. Johny compared the cast of CID Moosa to the jersey of football great Diego Maradona. According to him, just like no one can wear Maradona’s jersey, no one can also replace the cast of CID Moosa. Johny feels that the characters in CID Moosa and actors who have enacted those roles should be kept intact. A clip from this interview has been shared on Instagram.

One user disagreed with Johny’s opinion and commented that he fits the bill for enacting Thorappan Kochunni (Harisree Ashokan’s father role). Others commented that Johny’s opinion is right. Rest were reminded of how CID Moosa is one of the most entertaining films made by Johny. Many also wrote that they watch CID Moosa every time it is telecast.

Advertisement

CID Moosa narrates the storyline of Moosa/ Moolamkuzhiyil Sahadevan (Dileep), a private detective, who faces many challenges while solving various cases. His only rival is his own brother-in-law, sub-inspector Peethambaran (Jagathy Sreekumar), who is a police officer. CID Moosa was loved for his acting performances and compelling writing. Cine buffs opined that actor Dileep had nailed the role of Moosa and writers have brought in their amazing humour to the character.

Many wanted to know whether there will be any sequel to this hit film. Johny Antony has talked about it in an interview. According to Johny, CID Moosa’s sequel will only happen when Dileep is willing to do it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here