Director Kedar Shinde is a prominent face in the film industry with noteworthy movies including, Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko, Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad, and Irada Pakka to his credit. Presently, the filmmaker is making headlines for his upcoming film Maharashtra Shahir. The film is a biopic based on his grandfather Shahir Sable, famously regarded as one of the most talented Maharashtrian folk music artists. He was also an actor and a playwriter. Ahead of Maharashtra Shahir’s release, the Baharla Ha Madhumas song from the film grabbed the attention of cine buffs.

Recently, Anksuh Chaudhuri and Sana Kedar Shinde, who play the roles of Shahir and Shahir’s wife Bhanumati, respectively, engaged in a fun dance performance on the Baharla Ha Madhumas song. The video was dropped by Sana on Instagram on March 6. The video also featured actor Bharat Jadhav and Kedar Shinde, matching steps.

“One of the special reels ever! You could literally see my excitement in the video," captioned Sana on Instagram. The video features the four actors in front of a mud hut in a yard. While Sana was dressed in a green saree, her hair was tied up in braids Kedar. Shinde, Bharat Jadhav, and Ankush Chaudhari sported casual avatars in T-shirts and trousers.

The group danced their hearts out sporting big smiles. Choreographer Kruti M was also seen in the video, dressed in a green-checkered shirt that she teamed up with a pair of light blue flared denim jeans. She aced the dance performance. teaching the actors how to perfect their moves.

The video soon went viral on social media, with fans praising the video. While one of them commented, “Aww soo cute," another quipped, “So beautiful." “Bharat Jadhav is allergic to dance," joked a third individual.

The song Baharla Ha Madhumas is composed by musical maestros Ajay - Atul. Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale have lent their voice to it. Meanwhile speaking of Maharashtra Shahir, the biographical drama marks Sana Kedar Shinde’s debut in films as a lead actress. She earlier appeared as a child artist in the film Aga Bai Arrecha! Maharashtra Shahir is slated to hit the big screens on April 28.

