Director Lenin Balakrishnan's Article 21 To Release On This Date

The film Article 21, directed by debutante Lenin Balakrishnan which boasts an impressive star cast comprising Aju Varghese, Lena and Joju George, will release on July 28. Director Lenin has himself spilt the beans about the release date of this Malayalam film with an Instagram post.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, Manohari Joy, Majeed, child artists Leswin Thambu, Nandan Rajesh, and others have acted in Article 21. Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena under the banner of Walk With Cinema have produced the film. Ashkar has handled the cinematography while Sandeep Nandakumar is in charge of the editing. Gopi Sundar has scored the music for Article 21. Take a look at the Article 21 poster:

According to the reports, Article 21 is billed to be a film based on a social topic. There are also expectations that the film will discuss Article 21 of the Constitution of India. This article states that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law.

Besides the subject of the film, viewers are also eagerly anticipating the release of Article 21 because of Lena’s acting prowess. She is known for her stellar body of work in films like Traffic, Iyobinte Pusthakam and Ennu Ninte Moideen. The actress has donned a non-glamorous avatar, a Tamil rag picker named Thamarai, for this role. She was seen drinking and smoking in the first-look poster of Article 21. The poster also showed a glimpse of the filthy surroundings her character will be shown living in. The actress looked completely into the skin of her character, as she chews the paan.