Director Nag Ashwin Shares The Reason Behind Naming Project K As Kalki 2898-AD

Actor Prabhas has been reeling under the underwhelming performances of his constant flop films for a long time now. Now he has pinned hopes on films like Project K and Salaar. Project K’s title has been unveiled recently. The film will be called Kalki 2898-AD. Social media users, who were eagerly looking forward to Project K, were taken by surprise after the title reveal. Many of them wanted to ask what prompted the makers to choose the title Kalki 2898-AD.

Now, the film’s director Nag Ashwin has stepped forward to answer this question. In an interview with a portal, he said that he likes science fiction and mythology. He has grown up watching Mahabharata and the Star Wars franchise. Nag Ashwin said he wanted to direct a film that amalgamates the worlds of these two different genres. He also struck on the idea of Kalki 2898-AD’s title due to this thought and decided to go with the same. Kalki is the only avatar of Lord Vishnu that is yet to be born. It is mentioned in Srimad Bhagavatam, Vishnu Purana, Mahabharata, Matsya Purana and Kalki Purana. Nag Ashwin wants to project the year 2898 against the background of time travel and science fiction.

Kalki 2898-AD is the talk of the town as Prabhas unveiled a sneak peek of this film at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The magnificent visuals in the teaser left the viewers hooked to the screens. Production house Vyjayanthi Network premiered the teaser on July 20 and it has received a massive 19 million views till now. It is currently trending at number 3.