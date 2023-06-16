Director Nag Ashwin Unveils First Look And Teaser Of Nelluri Nerajana

Director Nag Ashwin has unveiled the first look and teaser of the film Nelluri Nerajana, written and directed by Chigurupati Subramanyam. The first look and teaser launch event was held at LV Prasad Film Laboratories in Hyderabad on Thursday. The cast and crew of Nelluri Nerajana welcomed the Project K director and felicitated him on the stage with a huge garland as well.

Ashwin said that Chigurupati had collaborated as an assistant director with him for a web series and has now worked tremendously hard on Nelluri Nerajana. Ashwin added that the trailer of Nelluri Nerajana speaks volumes of how much effort the team has given to the film. The filmmaker concluded by saying that Chigurupati is extraordinarily talented and he wishes him all the best for his film. Watch the first look and teaser launch ceremony of Nelluri Nerajana by clicking on the below-mentioned link.

Actress Aqsa Khan, who played the leading lady in this movie, also expressed thanked Chigurupati for providing her with the opportunity. She also thanked Nag Ashwin for being the chief guest of the first look and teaser launch event of her film. According to the Darja actress, her character in Nelluri Nerajana has “mass vibes". Aqsa also extended a vote of thanks to the publicist Suresh Kondeti who had encouraged her in the past three years. Aqsa said that she wishes for the support of the viewers on the part of Nelluri Nerajana’s cast and crew.

The male leads of the film, actors MS Chandra and Hari, also thanked Chigurupati for providing them with the chance to work. Chandra said that Chigurupati is a teacher to him as well apart from being a director. Hari hoped that Nelluri Nerajana will resonate with the audience.