Director Narra Sivanagu Alleges Actor Suman Demanded Rs 2 Lakh To Attend This Event

Director Narra Sivanagu will venture into direction with Nata Ratnalu, which is currently in the post-production stage. A pre-release event of this film was organised on Wednesday, June 21 in Hyderabad. Former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest and unveiled the music of this film. On this occasion, Narra made sensational allegations against veteran actor Suman. The director said that he called Suman some time ago to invite him to the pre-release event of his film Nata Ratnalu. When Narra called the actor, his assistant picked up the phone and asked him to call again after 10 days. Narra added that Suman’s makeup man received the phone call when he again tried to connect with the actor. According to Narra, the make-up artist said that Suman will come to the event if you give him Rs 2 Lakhs. Narra said that he was disappointed to the core after listening to this demand. He said that the film industry is in a pathetic condition.

Narra also said that people who wish to make a career in the film industry face tremendous difficulties. He also faced such problems but eventually crossed them to become a filmmaker. Narra said that he had incorporated this real-life situation into the central theme of Nata Ratnalu. The director hoped that this film will perform well at the box office.