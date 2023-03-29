Cine buffs were eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the biggest Tamil hit in the 2000s Chandramukhi directed by P Vasu. Vasu has now helmed its sequel starring actors like Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut. The shooting of this sequel was wrapped some time back and pictures from the last day of the shoot were also tweeted by Lyca Productions. But now, as per reports which have surfaced online, cine buffs have been left wondering whether all is well with Vasu and actor Vadivelu.

Vadivelu is the only actor from the first instalment of Chandramukhi who will play an important role in the sequel as well. There are reports that Vasu scolded Vadivelu during the shooting of the film. Currently, there are no answers to the question of why Vasu was so miffed with Vadivelu. Whatever the case may be, it seems that everything is sorted between the duo and Vadivelu has left no stone unturned to give his best in film. As of now, Chandramukhi’s sequel is in the post-production stage. There are no reports about when this film will be released in cinema halls.

Social media users are inquisitive to know about the storyline of this sequel. Reportedly, the second instalment will have no link with the first part of the Chandramukhi franchise. Also, Kangana Ranaut is going to enact the role of a classical dancer and she also recently shot for the climax song of this film. Kangana earlier shared that this song was choreographed by Kala Masterji with the music composed by MM Keeravani. Varaai’s song in the first instalment of Chandramukhi was a massive hit. Many movie buffs are looking forward to knowing if the song that Kangana has performed in Chandramukhi 2 will also be a similar hit. Some of the pictures from her dance number were tweeted as well in which she looked gorgeous.

In the photos, she wore heavy jewellery and a red saree with green borders. It seemed like one of the stills from the song.

Another picture of Kangana posing with Kala Master was also tweeted by a user.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and others will also play key roles in Chandramukhi 2.

