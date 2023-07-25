Director Raj B Shetty Reveals What He Searches On Google Every Morning

Kannada actor Raj B Shetty isn’t resting on the laurels of his past hits like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Instead, he is gearing up for his upcoming film Toby. Directed by Basil Alchalakkal, the film portrays the lead character named Toby in a fierce and dynamic avatar on the silver screen. This exciting project is a collaboration between Lighter Buddha Films, Raj B Shetty’s production banner, and Agasthya Films.

Joining Raj in the cast are talented actors Chaithra Achar and Samyuktha Hornad. With music composed by Midhun Mukundan, the cinematography of the film is handled by Praveen Shriyan. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 25. Apart from Toby, Raj B Shetty has garnered attention for his recent revelation in an interview.

Talking about his lifestyle, he revealed: “When I’m not busy with my work in the film industry, I love playing volleyball. It’s my favourite sport, and I find it quite refreshing. As for watching sports, I’m a big fan of test cricket, and I make sure to catch any match that’s on, be it on my mobile or TV. In the IPL, Virat Kohli is my favourite player, he’s such an incredible talent. And you know what’s the first thing I do in the morning? I search for sports-related news on Google. It’s my little morning routine to keep up with the latest updates".

The makers of Toby unveiled Raj’s first look on June 29. In the striking first-look poster, Raj B Shetty exudes intensity, donning a nose ring and sporting facial cuts and wounds. This film marks Raj’s third venture after the successes of Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both of which he directed as well. If the film performs well at the Kannada box office, then there are speculations that the makers are going to dub the film in other languages as well.