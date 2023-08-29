Director Ravi Kumar Chowdary SLAMMED For Kissing Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara | Watch Video

South Indian director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faced backlash after he was seen kissing actress Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. On Tuesday, Ravi and Mannara stepped out to promote their upcoming film, Thiragabadara Saami. In a video surfaced online, the actress was seen posing for the cameras when Ravi came along and joined her. With his arms around her shoulder, the actress and the director were seen smiling for the cameras when Ravi suddenly kissed Mannara.

Mannara appeared to be taken by surprise. The video was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, and it went viral. Many social media users slammed Ravi for the gesture. “How embarrassing it would have been for her," a social media user wrote. “Sexual harassment right there. She might be blushing and making all the right moves but internally she would feel cringy," another added. “What a creep? Industry must identify budding #MeToo creeps and not let them grow into Vairamuthus. Until you sort your house in order, you are unfit to preach the public in your films," a third user wrote.

Advertisement

This is not the first time such an incident has happened and made the headlines. Previously, Kajal Aggarwal was also subjected to a similar behaviour. Photos had gone viral when cinematographer Chota K Naidu kissed Kajal on stage. Meanwhile, Mannara is yet to react to the viral video.