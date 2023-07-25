Director Siva Explains The Meaning Of Suriya's Next Titled Kanguva

Suriya’s 42nd movie, Kanguva, generated immense hype among fans when its motion poster and title were unveiled on April 16. The film’s director, Siruthai Siva, recently explained that ‘Kangu’ is an ancient Tamil word for fire and Kanguva refers to a man with the power of fire. The title was selected to accommodate all ten languages in which the film will be released, marking the first time for a Tamil film. This has left fans and netizens eager to know more about the movie.

The filmmaker mentioned that the screenplay of the film intertwines historical and contemporary events, with Suriya portraying various looks from different periods. Director Siva, who has known Suriya since childhood, couldn’t contain his admiration for the leading star’s commitment and cooperation throughout the filming process. He also spoke highly of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, making her Tamil debut, and assured that her pairing with Suriya will offer a refreshing experience to the audience. Excitement is building among fans and movie enthusiasts for this unique project.

Advertisement

In addition to the fascinating details about the historical and contemporary elements, Director Siruthai Siva revealed that the horse, dog and eagle featured in the captivating Kanguva motion poster are of great significance in the film’s plot. The movie will be released in 3D and in two parts. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the grand-scale production is a collaboration between Studio Green and UV Creations.