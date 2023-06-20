Director Sukumar Unveils Ambitious Plans For Grand Sequences In Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel, is generating excitement among fans with its latest updates from the filmmakers. Allu Arjun’s remarkable performance in Pushpa left audiences captivated, and now director Sukumar is set to take the sequel to new heights with grand-scale scenes that hold immense significance for the film.

Pushpa 2 has dethroned Shahrukh Khan’s Jawaan to become the most anticipated film of 2023. A brand-new poster was released for the film which has elevated the anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts. In the poster, audiences can see a whole new look of Pushpa who is seen in a very unique attire but has the same intense gaze and expression on his face. The first look was also shared by the makers back in April where Pushpa is on the run after escaping jail. ‘Where is Pushpa?’ said the teaser, signalling his escape.