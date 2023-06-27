Director Vetrimmaaran Has An Interesting Update About His Upcoming Movie Vaadivaasal

Tamil director Vetrimaaran has struck gold with the very successful Viduthalai Part 1. The movie, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, was both commercially and critically successful. A narrative that has been split into two parts, the story will continue with Viduthalai Part 1, which Vetrimaaran is currently working on. Another film that has drawn the attention of fans is the director’s maiden collaboration with Suriya in a film titled Vaadivaasal.

Vaadivaasal was announced almost two years back and a test shoot was done a few months back. Now Vetrimaaran has said that the pre-production work for the film is already going on in London in a recent press meet. The director said that while his hands are full with the sequel to Viduthalai right now, pre-production work for Vaadivaasal continues unhindered, He also said that he will start filming Vaadivaasal as soon as he is done with Viduthalai Part 2.