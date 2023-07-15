Director Yogaraj Bhat Reveals The Meaning Of His Upcoming Film’s Title Karataka Damanaka

The upcoming film Karataka Damanaka unites stars Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Deva for the first time. Directed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie has unveiled its promotional poster recently. Taking inspiration from the Panchatantra’s main characters, Karataka and Damanaka, this action-packed entertainer has generated curiosity with its intriguing title. Yogaraj Bhat recently revealed in an interview that in the past, two clever foxes named Karataka and Damanaka caused chaos in the forest and the entire country. Now, in the film, these sly foxes have taken the form of human characters. The accompanying warning on the poster has further increased the audience’s curiosity. Yogaraj Bhat’s comments have shed light on the film’s concept and offer insights into its intriguing title.

Karataka Damanaka has undergone extensive filming in diverse locations such as the outskirts of Bangalore, Kolar, Gauribidanur, and North Karnataka. It is currently in the final phase of shooting. Rockline Venkatesh plays the role of a police officer, while Priya Anand and Nishvika Naidu take on the female lead roles. The music for the film is composed by V Harikrishna, and the cinematography is handled by Santhosh Rai Pataje.