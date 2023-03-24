Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story and Malang. The stunning actress has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic face for the millennials and the Gen-Zs, the actress is also quite fond of keeping her social media feed up to date with glimpses from her personal as well as professional life. Maintaining that trajectory, Disha posted some pictures that also featured the Swalala singer Jason Derulo.

On Friday, Disha Patani dropped a video clip of herself attempting to throw the basketball in the basket without even looking and jumping with joy after succeeding. She can be seen donning a black top and black skirt along with sneakers. In the following slide, Disha and Jason Derulo can be seen interacting in a candid picture. Derulo wore a black vest and camo printed shorts. Meanwhile, the rest of it highlighted pictures of coffee, food and a bunny with a duck scarf. As for the caption, she only used a cow emoji for her Instagram post.

Fans were impressed by the Ek Villian actress’s basketball dunking skills. One of them wrote, “After 101 tries (laughing and crying emoji). Btw good shot!" Another one commented, “Tiger ne bhi basketball ki reel post Kia hai.

Aapne bhi basketball ki reel post ki. Aap dono ka patch up ho gaya kya?" Someone else said, “Omg how did you do this?" A fan stated, “Bullseye!!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Ek Villian Returns. The film was a spiritual successor of 2014 film Ek Villain and it featured John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Now the actress is all set to prove her acting mettle in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film would also star Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. The movie will be based on an Aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger and fight against the terrorist. But the damage to the flight engine made it very tough to survive the situation.

