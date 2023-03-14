Disha Patani, who has been in the US for the past one month, on Monday shared a group photo with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana and Stebin Ben. Akshay Kumar and other stars like Disha, Nora Fatehi, Mouni, Sonam, Aparshakti and Stebin have been on the US concert tour, titled The Entertainers. The journey of The Entertainers began on March 3 in Atlanta in the US.

Disha took to her Instagram account and shared, “To new memories and new friends. Grateful for them." In the photo, Disha flashes her million-dollar smile as she poses with Akshay Kumar and The Entertainers team. While Disha’s fans were happy to see the photo, Nora’s fans seemed upset as she was missing from the picture. One user wrote, “Guys notice all pictures of Disha and Mouni, Nora is missing I think they don’t like Nora, but Nora is queen." Another one commented, “Where is Nora?" “Nora is not there in single photo," a third user said.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Akshay and Nora were performing in Dallas as part of their US tour. While Akshay and Nora brought the house down with their scintillating performance, netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called them out for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha’s hook step from the song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun impressed everyone with their sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a rage even before the film’s release. Samantha’s scintillating moves in the song were appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. It was reported that Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convinced Samantha for Oo Antava. She reportedly charged Rs 5 crores for the three-minute song.

