Disha Patani And Squad Show Us How To Nail Kyun Karu Fikar Trend In New Video

Disha Patani donned the director’s hat with her latest music video, Kyun Karu Fikar, released on August 21. The new single is sung by Nikhita Gandhi, and the music video features Disha Patani in carefree avatars, embracing self-love and sassy fashion statements. To celebrate the launch of the video, the actress shared a dance video on her Instagram handle. The clip featured Disha Patani, the song’s choreographer Alisha Singh and other members of the Kyun Karu Fikar squad.

Sharing the video, Disha Patani wrote, “Kyun karu fikar squad. show us what your version looks like.." She even asked her fans to show their version by posting reels on the song. In the clip, Disha and the team are seen grooving to the tune. The team donned stunning pink ensembles, embracing the Barbiecore trend, and they performed the hook step of the song together.

Advertisement

Within no time, fans rushed to the comments section and complimented the star. One of them wrote, “This is how weekend feels like." Another said, “Wow lovely song and your expression is very nice."

Before the release of the song, Disha Patani shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot for Kyun Karu Fikar’s music video, which showed her efforts and struggles as a director. Disha wrote, “Just me acting like i know what im doing.. btw that’s my directing face.. always happy and cheerful."

Advertisement