Disha Patani Announces New Song 'Kyun Karu Fikar' After Rumoured Breakup: 'If You Let Go…'

Disha Patani surprised fans on Monday announcing her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel ✨"

In the poster we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.

Have a look at the poster:

Advertisement

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ it is going to be a separate single and honestly the poster is giving crazy international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to being carefree and we definitely cannot wait for our young actress to show her directorial skills in this video.

On the personal front, last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. However, according to latest reports, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. The entertainment portal claims that she works at a senior position in a production house and often helps Tiger in finding the right scripts. Bombay Times reported that Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani. “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger’s family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship," a source cited by the portal claimed.